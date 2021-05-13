Manchester United stars get an earful from Roy Keane after Liverpool loss

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has blasted his former side for their shocking performance vs Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went with a full-strength XI after resting everyone in the previous match vs Leicester City.

That rest wasn’t justified as the players put in a display that was largely lacking fight, composure or even concentration.

Keane was known for his leadership skills and fighting spirit and it’s safe to say some of those with United now could do with some more of that.

The Red Devils didn’t have much to play for vs their fierce rivals but fans would’ve still wanted a result and so were horribly let down.

Keane has hit the nail on the head here and unfortunately it is a recurring issue with Manchester United.

When the stakes are low, the players tend to switch off or no longer feel the need to bring the intensity they would otherwise show.

A win vs Liverpool would’ve solidified their second-place finish but now they’ve put themselves at risk of undoing all their season’s work.

Fans will be hoping a better attitude is shown when the players take on Villareal in the Europa League final towards the end of the month.


Latest Top Stories...

Jadon Sancho and Man United both show why...

History repeats itself with Manchester United’s defensive errors

Player ratings: Man United 2-4 Liverpool – two...

Cristian Romero and Sven Botman added to Man...

Fabrizio Romano denies David de Gea set for...

Max Taylor confirms his departure from Manchester United