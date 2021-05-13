Player ratings: Man United 2-4 Liverpool – two particularly shocking performances

Manchester United completed back-to-back home defeats this evening as they succumbed to a 2-4 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 5 – Pulled off some good saves but spilled one for the third and did not organise his defence as well as usual.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – Arguably United’s best player on the night. Made the first goal, made a lot of positive runs and defended well for the most part.

Eric Bailly 5 – Where is vintage Bailly? Positionally very poor tonight.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Positionally dreadful again, especially on the set pieces.

Luke Shaw 4 – Worst game from Shaw all season. Did little going forward and gave the ball away needlessly on a number of occasions.

Scott McTominay 2 – Scott was so ineffective we might as well have been playing with 10 men. His form is terrible and he needs to be dropped.

Fred 2 – As bad as McTominay. The pair have worked hard all season but they have both hit a poor patch of form at the same time and are unable to protect the defence nor offer anything going forward.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Struggled on the right but immediately looked a threat when switched to the left and took his finish clinically.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Did well for the first goal and looked more like his old self in the first half, but faded in the second.

Paul Pogba 4 – Very poor and disinterested in the first half. Looked a little better when moved more centrally but overall one to forget for the Frenchman.

Edinson Cavani 7 – Starved of service but worked his socks off and provided a beautiful assist for Rashford’s goal. He deserves a better team than this around him.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 7 – Offered balance and a threat down the right.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Pointless substitution that ended all hope of a point.



