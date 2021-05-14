Bayern Munich are not interested in Jadon Sancho, says German transfer expert

Bayern Munich will not bid for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to German transfer expert Christian Falk.

Falk is the German equivalent of Fabrizio Romano, seemingly having the inside scoop on most major Bundesliga transfers, especially those involving Bayern.

Manchester United’s interest in Sancho dates back to last summer when they bid too little, too late to a Borussia Dortmund side that did not need to sell at that stage.

But the financial impact of Covid-19 has left Dortmund more disposed to selling and Bayern’s name had started to be linked more and more with the England winger.

However, Falk claims that the rumours are false.

‘It is NOT TRUE that Bayern will bid for @Sanchooo10 this summer,’ Falk says. ‘But @LFC and of course @ManUtd are interested. No offers or negotations yet.’

What is also interesting in the tweet is that Falk confirms that neither United nor Liverpool, the third team linked with the 21-year-old, have opened negotiations with Dortmund over a possible summer switch.

Both United and Liverpool are likely to be adopting a wait-and-see policy before opening negotiations. BVB are in a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League and the success or failure of that bid will have significant implications over their financial situation, and, therefore, their bargaining power when it comes to Sancho.