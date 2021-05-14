Bruno Fernandes breaks long-standing Frank Lampard Premier League record

Manchester United’s recent Premier League run-in wasn’t all a horror show, with Bruno Fernandes breaking a league record with his 28th goal of the season.

Man United lost 4-2 at home to rivals Liverpool and it is fair to say it wasn’t the most pleasing performance, in fact, the complete opposite.

But one positive was that fan favourite Fernandes set a new Premier League record in the 4-2 defeat, breaking Frank Lampard’s record which was set 10 years ago.

The Portuguese star placed his name on the scoresheet in the first 10 minutes when his shot was deflected into the back of the net by Liverpool rookie Nat Phillips.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Fernandes to break this record, previously set by Lampard. Fans of Fernandes would have been disappointed to see the deflected goal turn into an own goal but luckily, replays clearly told the officials that it was going on target anyway.

During the 2009-10 campaign, Frank Lampard’s eighth season in the Premier League, the Englishman bagged 27 goals for the Blues which helped Chelsea secure a domestic double by winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

The United star has now scored 28 goals, with this being his first full season for Manchester United having joined from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the January window of the 2019-20 campaign.

Goals aren’t all Fernandes has registered within this campaign, assisting in 17 goals which brings the Portuguese star’s goal contributions of the season to 45.

In the Premier League this season, Fernandes has scored 18 goals, the most of any midfielder and third overall in terms of goals scored in the League after Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.