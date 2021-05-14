Most Man United fans do not want to sign £40 million Raphael Varane

Most Manchester United fans are not enthusiastic about the news that the club are preparing a cut-price bid for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane this summer.

There have been numerous reports of United’s interest in the Frenchman over recent months and with an impasse seemingly reached over his contract renewal with los Blancos, The Mirror claims that a bid of £40 million is in the pipeline.

However, many United fans on The Peoples Person Facebook page are unconvinced that the 28-year-old is the right man to steady the defensive ship at Old Trafford.

‘Nooooooo, he’s burnt out … Gets injured often. Bad choice for sure’ said one fan.

‘You couldn’t lure him when he was younger but now that he can’t even run to save his life, that’s when you need his services,’ bemoaned another.

Other comments included:

‘As much as I’m not a fan of Lindelof or Maguire I would rather we sign younger centre backs to play alongside and/or replace them. Kounde at 22 is the obvious choice.’

‘Cristian Romero would be sharper. Even Madrid can’t defend with Ramos and Varane. City would not go for such a player.’

‘Ole has no eye for a player. First it was Maguire, now he wants another liability. Slow and injury prone.’

‘Not for me, every time I have seen him play without Ramos holding his hand, he falls to bits.’

Some fans, however, believe that the World Cup winner would be a good signing. Comments included:

‘Varane injury free is one of the world best defenders. He is better than all the CBs at united since Rio retired.’

‘He is far better than Victor and Eric.’

‘Varane is a great player.’

‘A fantastic player, would be brilliant if it happens, good with the ball at his feet and won’t be bullied like Lindelof.’

If The Mirror’s report is correct, it remains to be seem whether Real will agree to a deal 33% below the player’s market value (via Transfermarkt). Given the current financial climate and los Merengues’ desperation to raise funds to buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG, it is not as unlikely as it might have seemed a year ago.