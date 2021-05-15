Manchester United confirmed as Jadon Sancho’s preferred destination

Manchester United have been given a big boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as he has reportedly chosen the club for a transfer this summer.

Much has been said about the sensational Englishman and where he might be plying his trade next season but rumours over a switch to Old Trafford have continued to grow.

It’s understood numerous clubs in Europe would want to sign Sancho but perhaps his price tag means it will be difficult for most to secure his signature.

Dortmund have also been edging towards Champions League qualification so it wouldn’t be unheard of if he opts to stay instead, although the club has admitted they have a gentleman’s agreement to let him leave for the right price.

Given the number of reports that have come in, news surrounding Sancho can get a bit overwhelming but the Tweet below sums it up perfectly.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙅𝙖𝙙𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙤:

• BVB would sell for €85-90M. [@FabrizioRomano]

• #mufc are willing to pay €90M. [@BILD]

• Both clubs want it done before the EUROs. [@SkySportDE]

• Manchester United is the player's club of choice. [@SPORT1] — ً (@utdrobbo) May 15, 2021

Although BILD claim the Red Devils are willing to pay €90m, it seems their association with Germany has skewed their figures a bit.

It’s been reported elsewhere that the figure is lower than that and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a haggling war breaks out between the two clubs.

Both clubs wanting it done before the EUROs is certainly a natural assumption but not all business can be done early so it’s possible Dortmund won’t stick to their guns that much.

What is clear is that Manchester United want Sancho, he wants a move and both clubs are willing to work to make it happen. Everything else will become clear in due time.



