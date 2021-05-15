Manchester United set to lose five academy stars

Manchester United’s u23s are set for a mass exodus this summer according to MEN Sport.

Expected to lead the line out of the door are Arnau Puigmal, Mark Helm, Connor Stanley, Paul Woolston, and Max Taylor, the latter of which has already confirmed his departure this week after seven years at the club.

Helm is the only one with a contract extending beyond the summer, while the others are set to leave upon their deals expiring in June.

Despite having another year on his deal, MEN Sport understands that “the club and the player will seek an amicable agreement, to allow Helm to leave and find regular first team football in the coming months.”

A natural attacking midfielder, Helm has been used all over the park for United’s u23s this season, featuring across the midfield, forward line and even recently at full-back. Versatility which will undoubtedly lead to a raft of potential suitors for the Warrington native.

The biggest disappointment for United supporters upon seeing the departure list is sure to be Arnau Puigmal, however.

With 9 goal contributions in nine PL2 appearances this season, the Spanish youth international has caught the eye of many with his talent.

After joining the club in the summer of 2017 from Espanyol, Puigmal found it hard to solidify a spot in his preferred central midfield position, facing strong competition from the likes of James Garner, Ethan Galbraith, and Dylan Levitt. Instead, he often found himself being shunted out to right full-back or right wing.

This has led to a long rumoured possibility of him returning home to join Catalan giants, Barcelona. However, latest reports from the Daily Mail suggest a link up with former teammate Largie Ramazani at UD Almeria is also possible.

Rounding up the departures list will be Connor Stanley and Paul Woolston. The diminutive winger Stanley has recently joined Atlanta United’s reserves side which he will hope to make permanent. Meanwhile, the former youth international keeper, Woolston, is currently recovering after undergoing surgery in March.

The futures of left-back Reece Devine and midfielder Charlie McCann are also being considered, but it is uncertain if they will depart on loan or permanently.