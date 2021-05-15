Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must address major Manchester United weakness

Manchester United fans will be stunned to hear what one of their greatest weaknesses is and will perhaps even question why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t solved it yet.

The legendary Norwegian has overseen back-to-back losses to Leicester City and Liverpool recently and there was one common theme between the two matches.

Despite Solskjaer making changes to essentially his whole XI, both sets of United players failed to cover up a horrifying weakness in the team.

The concern is, if it isn’t addressed soon then other teams may choose to exploit it further which is certainly something no fan wants.

According to The Guardian, 33.3% of the Red Devils’ conceded goals have been set-pieces, with a whopping 14 goals out of the 42 conceded in the league let in in that manner.

Leeds are the only team to have conceded more from set-pieces but Solskjaer’s side have the highest ratio in the league.

To concede a third of their goals from set-pieces is simply an inexcusable mistake that the former Molde man should never have allowed to happen.

It’s a weakness that somewhat precedes Solskjaer but he’s had enough time to iron it out and even in the past, the ratio wasn’t quite that high.



