‘We don’t count’: Edinson Cavani speaks out against VAR and European Super League

Edinson Cavani has been speaking out against VAR in an interview on Uruguayan television.

The United striker, who recently signed a one-year extension to his Old Trafford contract, was talking on the programme ‘2 de punta’ on El Jugones (via The Mirror) and was asked his opinion on the system, which has caused plenty of controversy since its introduction into the Premier League in 2019/20.

‘VAR takes away the charm and the essence of football,’ Cavani said.

‘You don’t know why a referee awards a penalty against you or rules you offside – or even how it works. It is difficult. You score a goal and then have to wait two minutes before you can celebrate.

‘Or, even worse, you celebrate then they tell you it has been ruled out because your fingernail or your hair was in an offside position.

‘Or else because one of your team-mates committed a minor foul that nobody noticed – 14 passes before you put the ball in the net.

‘Us players don’t count when things like this are brought in. It’s a case of “Play and keep your mouth shut – you earn lots of money.”

‘Football is becoming a slog for us, even if there is some passion as well. You need to keep a cool head to put up with this routine for a long time.’

The Uruguayan also spoke candidly about his reaction to the failed European Super League, which would have seen United join 11 other top clubs to form an elite, closed-shop competition.

‘When the Super League came around I told myself: “That can’t be possible – if it happens, what can we expect next? I don’t share its ideas at all. I am not in agreement with it,’ he said (via Reddit).

‘You mustn’t deprive more modest teams the chance of playing in the Champions League. Or stop average clubs from dreaming of competing with the bigger ones, and having a place among the elite. You can’t deny fans of these clubs the chance to have this experience.’