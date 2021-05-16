How Zinedine Zidane’s future will determine that of Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s dream of joining Real Madrid appears to be set to take a blow as news is emerging from Spain that Zinedine Zidane is going to leave the club at the end of the season.

Zidane has been desperate to sign his countryman for los Blancos although it has been widely reported that President Florentino Perez is less than convinced about the United man.

So without Zidane it becomes far less likely that the Spanish side will make a move this summer.

‘Zinedine Zidane will leave Real Madrid at the end of the League,’ reports AS.

‘According to Onda Cero, the French coach informed the dressing room of his decision to leave los Blancos hours before facing Sevilla, last Sunday.

‘He understands that, despite having a contract until 2022, he has finished a cycle and it is time to leave the bench where he arrived in 2019 for the second time after leaving six months earlier.

‘At the press conference this Saturday, Zidane left a phrase that hinted at what had happened: “There are times when you have to stay and others when you have to go for the good of all.”’

But before United fans breathe a sigh of relief, there is a sting in the tail, and that could be where Zizou’s next destination is likely to be.

‘In Italy there are continued reports that Juventus await Zidane with open arms.

‘The Turin team, where the Frenchman shone as a player, has been in contact with him for years to convince him. The time could be this summer.’

Of course, if Zidane does leave Madrid then his successor will determine whether Pogba’s name will be higher or lower on the list of priorities. But if he were to join Juventus, who were already keen to bring the 28-year-old back to Turin, then the Old Lady will surely be ready to move heaven and earth to make him their marquee signing.

How much Juve will be willing to pay for ‘The Octopus’ is another matter. Outside of Ronaldo’s cool million per week, no other Juve player earns more than £240,000. It would be a mighty leap outside of their wage structure to come anything close to the £300,000 Pogba is earning now at United, let alone the £400,000 that is reportedly on the table.