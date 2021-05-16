Man United’s Facundo Pellistri looks set to stay at Alaves

Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on Facundo Pellistri’s future and according to Calcio Mercato, they are close to agreeing a loan extension for the youngster to stay at Alaves.

The Uruguayan teenager signed for United in the summer of 2020 but has yet to make his first team debut, instead heading out on loan in January in search of more first team experience.

After 10 appearances for the Basque outfit, Pellistri has yet to get his name on the score sheet for the struggling La Liga side. Despite not producing the numbers though, there has been praise among supporters for his technical ability.

This technical ability seems to have impressed the Alaves hierarchy too, as CalcioMercato believes “Alaves and the ‘Red Devils’ have almost defined the agreement for the renewal of the loan until June 2022.”

Currently struggling just four points outside the relegation zone, Alaves may need to ensure they avoid relegation before any deal is signed off.

With Pellistri recently returning from injury, they will be hoping he can play his hand in ensuring safety by picking up points in their final matches at home to Granada and away to Sevilla.

If Alaves are to be relegated, Pellistri’s destination may be reconsidered as United look for the best quality experience for the young winger.

Regardless of the faith shown from the Spanish club dubbed El Glorioso, United see Pellistri’s immediate future away from the club, with strong competition on the right wing at Old Trafford, including fellow youngsters Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo, and the potential signing of Jadon Sancho.