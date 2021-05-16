Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he spoke to Harry Maguire over fitness

Manchester United fans have been given good news by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in regards to Harry Maguire’s fitness ahead of the Europa League final.

The towering Englishman picked up a knock which has kept him out of his team’s two previous matches which were back-to-back losses to Leicester City and Liverpool.

The defeats saw many supporters acknowledge Maguire’s importance to the side and now many hope he will be fit for the 26th of May.

United will take on Unai Emery’s Villareal in a bid to win their first piece of silverware under Solskjaer’s leadership.

After reaching four semi-finals and crashing out of all of them, fans are almost demanding the trophy as they use it to measure success.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “He’s making progress. When I spoke to him this morning he was quite positive but, naturally, the day after it happened we were all down.

“We saw early on or we decided that we have to focus, have to be positive, and think that you’re gonna make it until you have to say ‘no’. I’ve always been an optimist, so we’re positive.

“But we’ve consciously taken the route of not testing him out too early, too quickly, because we don’t want to aggravate something. He wants this so much, so he doesn’t want to take any risks, either.

“Hopefully we can have good news early, but I’ll give Harry as long as it takes because of course he has shown his importance.

“But hopefully he’ll speed up the recovery and be ready for the final, but I’ll give him as long as he needs, until he says ‘yes’ or ‘no’.”

Maguire will be keen to return in time for the final but perhaps he won’t want to rush anything given how the European Championship is around the corner too.

The club captain won’t want to aggravate anything and end up missing out on representing his country in a tournament that has already been delayed by a year.

Maguire’s equally important to the England senior team as he is to Manchester United and the race is now on for him to become fit.



