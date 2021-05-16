Real Madrid and Man United poles apart over Raphael Varane fee

Reports of a bid from Manchester United for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane continue to gather pace and the gap between bid and asking price is already becoming clearer.

The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their central defensive options after a poor season at the back in which they have leaked 69 goals so far in all competitions.

At 28, Varane represents a World Cup winning, world class centre back in the peak of his career. Real find themselves in a similar position to United with Paul Pogba and PSG with Kylian Mbappe – if they cannot persuade him to sign a new contract it is a case of sell him now or lose him for free next summer.

It is for this reason that, according to various reports, United believe they can get the £60 million-rated Frenchman at a cut price, with a bid of £40 million being prepared, according to The Mirror.

But it is fair to say that los Blancos are not impressed with the potential offer and, according to AS, they will demand that £60 million quoted value.

‘United are preparing an amount close to 45 million euros. An offer that is far from the 70 million that Madrid expects to receive.

‘The French defender is valued at 70 million euros according to the specialized website Transfermarkt and Madrid expects to enter an amount close to that value.

‘Besoccer, for their part, rate him at 45.9 million [£39.2m] just the amount that United are preparing.

‘Varane… has decided to leave the club this summer… He wants a new challenge and, at 28, he feels like he is now or never.

‘Once the defender has decided to leave (the intention of the club is to continue and renew him), they will listen to offers for him. In addition, they have tied up the arrival of Alaba to reinforce that area.’