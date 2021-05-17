Borussia Dortmund will sell Jadon Sancho if an “important bid arrives”

Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 means that they have qualified for next season’s Champions League. This casts doubts for Manchester United fans on the possibility of signing fan-favourite Jadon Sancho.

With many clubs already looking at buying wonderkid Erling Haaland, sporting director Michael Zorc, speaking to Sky, simply said that “He will play for us next season”.

Haaland is potentially the most wanted player ahead of the summer transfer window, however, it has now become harder to secure the transfer of Haaland due to the fact that Dortmund have now qualified for the Champions League, which is a competition Haaland prefers to participate in.

The situation still remains slightly different for Jadon Sancho, with Dortmund open to selling him to Manchester United this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

Borussia Dortmund are qualified to the next Champions League. The club will now fight to keep Erling Haaland for one more season. “I’m sure that he’s staying”, CEO Watzke said. 🟡⚫️ Jadon Sancho’s situation is different: he could leave if an important bid arrives. 🇩🇪 #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

A sigh of relief from Man United fans who surely went through a stressful summer last year, with the possibility of Sancho signing for the Red Devils increasing throughout the weeks of the last summer transfer window but it eventually never succeeded.

According to the Daily Star, since the collapse of the transfer last summer, Sancho has appeared unsettled at Westfalenstadion, reviving rumours that a move to United could finally happen this summer.

The Daily Star also noted that, talking to ESPN last month, the Manchester City academy graduate admitted he didn’t know what the future held, saying:

“I don’t know about my future”

“I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start.”

Fans will be wondering what other implications could occur now that Dortmund have qualified, with a major point being the fact the asking price could go up once more despite the coronavirus pandemic. The United board struggled with this last summer when there was a deadline involved and a high asking price. It is likely the deadline this time around is before the start of the European Championships.

United fans will now be waiting patiently again to see if Sancho will arrive at Old Trafford in the summer however, they will be eager to know if the stance on the transfer from Dortmund’s perspective has changed now they have qualified for the Champions League.



