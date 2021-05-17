Diogo Dalot’s permanent transfer to AC Milan remains a huge “doubt”

Manchester United’s on-loan full-back Diogo Dalot’s future currently remains in the dark with the youngster’s next steps currently unknown.

Dalot joined Man United in the summer transfer window before the 18/19 season kicked-off and has only made 35 appearances for the Red Devils since his transfer from the Portuguese club Porto.

According to Sport Witness, Dalot’s current club AC Milan may delay signing him on a permanent transfer until next summer, with a loan plan in place again next season.

This will mean that Dalot will continue playing for AC Milan next season on loan from Manchester United, with the possibility of a pre-agreed figure for a permanent transfer option at the end of the loan deal. However, Dalot’s future still remains in the dark as the end of the season approaches.

More news comes from Milan News, which claims that the Serie A side will not want to retain the full-back following his current spell with the club.

This comes after recent claims suggesting that Milan are planning on making the on-loan Chelsea Defender, Fikayo Tomori’s stay permanent, especially as there are ‘doubts’ over how much United will demand for Dalot’s permanent transfer out of the club.

Dalot has currently made 32 appearances and scored two goals in all competitions this season with two of his appearances coming against his parent club Manchester United in the Europa League.

With huge doubts over the price for Dalot, United may be forced into selling him for less if they want to to move the full-back on and at this stage it is yet to be seen if he will feature for the Red Devils again.