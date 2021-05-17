Fabrizio Romano addresses Cristian Romero and Sven Botman rumours

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has opened up on Manchester United’s plans for Juventus’ Cristian Romero and Lille’s Sven Botman.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desire for a new centre-back is no secret and Harry Maguire’s recent absence has pushed that agenda further.

United have looked weak at the back of late and it’s safe to say the back-to-back losses to Leicester City and Liverpool highlighted major issues.

Both aforementioned players are highly-rated, young centre-backs so they certainly fit the type of profile Solskjaer is typically keen on.

The Peoples Person covered the latest news on both Romero and Botman and why there may be a transfer merry-go-round when it comes to centre-backs this summmer.

Atalanta are convinced to trigger the buy option to sign Cristian Romero from Juventus for €16m. 🇦🇷 Romero has been scouted by Manchester United but he's not the main option in the list as CB, at the moment – same as Botman. 🔴 #MUFC More: Caldara will come back to AC Milan. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021

The Red Devils keeping an eye on some of the best talents around Europe is not something new so it is a bit surprising when other clubs beat them to the punch.

If a centre-back is needed and Solskjaer has already had some targets scouted then there’s no real thing stopping them from making a move.

Perhaps the only major factor is if Manchester United are waiting to offload some of their deadwood first before moving for the others and if that’s the case then their summers will always be doomed to fail.



