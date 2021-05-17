Man United in talks with Harry Kane as player asks to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United have been put on red alert today as news has broken that Harry Kane has asked to leave Tottenham Hotspur.



Sky Sports claim that ‘Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in touch with Harry Kane’s representatives CK66 expressing a desire to sign the England international from Tottenham.’

‘One foreign club, unnamed at the moment, are also keen.

‘Kane is valued at well over £120 million and the rest if Daniel Levy has anything to do with it,’ Sky reporter Paul Gilmour reports.

‘We have been told that Tottenham managed to persuade Harry Kane to stay last summer when one English club came in for him and they said to him, look we’ve got Jose Mourinho for one season, give it a go, let’s see what happens and clearly as the season’s gone on it did not happen for Tottenham.’

‘We have been told he wants to have this all sorted before the Euros and his preference is to stay within the Premier League.’

It is very possible that the one English club that made an approach last summer was United. Having missed out on Erling Haaland in the January 2020 window, they were clearly in need of a striker and only signed Edinson Cavanin at the end of the summer window, suggesting that other irons might have been in the fire prior to that. City could also have been that team, although they may have been banking on another season from Sergio Aguero. Chelsea were busy signing Timo Werner so it is unlikely that they were bidding for the England man.

But City must now be the favourites for Kane. The Red Devils have clearly thrown their hat into the ring and are in talks with Kane’s people, but having Edinson Cavani for another season might reduce their urgency a little. There is also the possibility of an assault on Erling Haaland in 2022, with City out of the race if they, in turn, land Kane. City’s need for an out-and-out striker is arguably greater as Aguero is leaving in June. On the other hand, strikers like Kane do not come along every day and if United can find a way to deal to deal with Daniel Levy, the Glazer family might dig deep into their pockets in the hopes that they can also appease an unhappy fanbase at the same time.