Manchester United and Kieran Trippier may be the perfect match

Manchester United are reportedly looking to resolve a problem they have at right-back as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s massive workload and lack of competition need to be addressed.

The talented Englishman has been one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most used men and perhaps the area of the pitch that lacks the most depth.

Brandon Williams is the only player who can replace Wan-Bissaka, however, his fall from grace has been surprising and means he’s hardly played.

Diogo Dalot is currently on loan with AC Milan and looks to have no future at the club despite initially being highly rated when he arrived at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has many positions that need addressing in the summer but it looks like he considers the right-back spot one of them.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils remain interested in signing a backup to Wan-Bissaka and they have kept an eye on Trippier since January.

It’s believed the former Tottenham Hotspur man wants a return to England and given he’s nearing the last 12 months of his contract, Atletico may be forced into cashing in even though they’re keen on him extending his stay.

PSG and Everton are believed to be Manchester United’s main competitors for Trippier, with both clubs on the lookout for depth in the full-back positions.



