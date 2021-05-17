Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomes back Anthony Martial and Daniel James

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Anthony Martial and Daniel James have returned to training in what is a big boost to the first-team.

The legendary Norwegian has to navigate through three fixtures- Fulham on the 18th of May, Wolves on the 23rd and Villareal on the 26th.

This is after a period when United played four matches over seven days as well and so the players’ fitnesses are hanging by a thread.

Solskjaer admitted he had to give his players two days off in the hopes of giving them some energy back ahead of the next round of fixtures.

The return of James and Martial will certainly be a boost to the Red Devils last few matches, particularly the Europa League final vs Villareal.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “We had a couple of days off after the Liverpool match and we’ve welcomed Dan James back and Anthony Martial back so that’s big, big plusses for us.

“We didn’t lose any against Liverpool so we’re fit. We’re only missing Harry and Phil.

“They [Daniel and Anthony] have done all their rehab programmes and ticked all the boxes so a couple of days of training before the game with the team, but they’re not ready to start a game yet. Let’s see.

“Hopefully, we can get both of them on the pitch and give them some minutes. Let’s see how many minutes against Wolves and then they’re hopefully ready for the final.”

Just having options for the final will be crucial so James and Martial’s returns are perfectly timed, especially given how Harry Maguire is in his own race for fitness.

Villareal will likely prove to be stubborn opposition in the final and Unai Emery has a brilliant history when it comes to the Europa League.

Solskjaer will need as much variety to his attacking players as possible in a bid to unlock what will potentially be a difficult defence.



