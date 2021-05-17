Paul Pogba’s contract situation at standstill with board divided

Manchester United’s current problems involving Paul Pogba have taken a turn for the worse with his permanent transfer out of the club or signing a new contract left to be seen with the United board and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer divided on which direction to move forward from.

Pogba’s current wage demands seem to be the stumbling blocks involved concurrently with his agent, Mino Raiola demanding £400,000-a-week reports the Mirror.

As reported yesterday, Pogba’s dreams of featuring as a Real Madrid player appear to have taken a shot with the news Zinedine Zidane’s future as a manager currently remains unknown.

So with two troubling situations ongoing to the Pogba situation of the summer, it now becomes a stressful time for everyone involved, including Pogba and Solskjaer with no clear outcome on the table.

The Mirror also reports that United’s staff are said to be looking at all options as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit finances when it comes to transfers and wages, and have told Solskjaer “they won’t have a gun held to their head by Raiola” even though Solskjaer wants to keep Pogba at United.

Every club has been impacted by the disruptions of finances due to the coronavirus pandemic, including favourites for Pogba, Real Madrid. The French midfielder’s former club Juventus are set for Europa League action next season as well, while Pogba prefers Champions League football.

This leaves French giants, Paris Saint-Germain as the only realistic option at the moment who could afford the wages and still maintain Champions League football. However, Pogba will not look for a move out of United and could potentially remain at the club even though his deal expires next summer.

🗣️ @FabrizioRomano: "#mufc are waiting to understand position of Pogba and his contract, If he will leave they will obviously need a midfielder…Let's see what happens with Van de beek and Pogba, then #mufc will consider possibility of signing a new midfielder." [@QueGolazoPod] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 17, 2021

Fabrizio Romano mentions in the Qué Golazo Podcast, both Pogba and Donny Van de Beek, who has struggled for minutes on the pitch this season. Van de Beek could be up for more playing time if Pogba leaves the Red Devils this summer or he could leave himself meaning United could sign a new midfielder ready for the next season.

United hopefully won’t fall into the trap of letting Pogba leave on a free and then finding “a new club enabling Raiola to pocket a huge signing-on fee that could be worth up to £20 million” according to the Mirror.