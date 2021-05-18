Bruno Fernandes wins Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for second season

Bruno Fernandes has been awarded Manchester United’s Palyer of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The club made the announcement this afternoon, which could see the Portuguese magnifico receiving his award on the pitch in front of 10,000 fans at tonight’s final home game of the season against Fulham.

‘Luke Shaw and Cavani emerged as the main rivals for the prize after also enjoying superb seasons in the red shirt,’ United’s official website revealed.

‘In the end, however, Bruno was a very convincing victor with 63 per cent of the votes cast. Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford finished in fourth and fifth respectively.

‘It was much closer last term when Fernandes pipped Anthony Martial by only 1.5 per cent.’

In fact, Bruno won the award by a massive distance, with 42% separating him and second placed Shaw.

2020/21 PLAYER OF THE YEAR RESULT

1. Bruno Fernandes: 63%

2. Luke Shaw: 21%

3. Edinson Cavani: 6%

This gap might be viewed by some as something of a surprise after the stellar season that the left back has had.

Fernandes is just two goals short of reaching 30 goals for the season – a remarkable achievement for an attacking midfielder.

And as many have pointed out on social media, he would still rank top midfielder in all of Europe’s major leagues if his penalties and cup stats are ignored.

Bruno Fernandes still ranks first if you…

✅Remove his penalties [13]

✅Remove his cup stats [16]

✅Remove his assists [17] He's on another level. https://t.co/BCtmbxYxNI pic.twitter.com/3clA7NRLIx — ً (@utdrobbo) May 18, 2021

He has also picked up United’s goal of the season award as well for his brilliant effort against Everton.

Bruno Fernandes doesn't stop there! He's also picked up Manchester United's Goal of the Season award for his strike versus Everton! ⚽️🔴 https://t.co/8ZMINWf0AD — RedReveal (@RedReveal) May 18, 2021

‘Hard to put into words how good a signing Bruno has been,’ said UPTV’s Sam Peoples.

‘It’s not just the goals, he’s changed the trajectory of the whole team and the direction we were headed in. Captained the ship without the armband. An almost unbelievable player for his quality, return and consistency.’

Hard to put into words how good a signing Bruno has been. It’s not just the goals, he’s changed the trajectory of the whole team and the direction we were headed in. Captained the ship without the armband. An almost unbelievable player for his quality, return and consistency. https://t.co/5BqRw3THr1 — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) May 18, 2021

One fan summed up Fernandes’ achievements on Twitter by simply tweeting ‘Best midfielder in the world’.