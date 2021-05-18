Manchester United hold out hope on potential Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United have been given a boost in their bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer transfer window.

The talented Englishman has recently put himself on the market, admitting he’d like to leave his club in pursuit of silverware.

Kane’s desire to leave is nothing new and he’s only stayed at his beloved Spurs so far because of false promises made to him.

It seems the prolific striker is sick of waiting and no longer wishes to remain in London, even wanting a transfer completed before the European Championship starts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to have a longheld interest in him and although it will be a tricky transfer to complete, there are things that may work in the manager’s favour.

According to The Times, Kane believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with Levy to leave this summer, with the likes of United, City, Chelsea and Barcelona all keen on him.

It’s understood he’s keen on remaining in England and Solskjaer’s side might use Jesse Lingard in a bid to get around the £150m price tag.

Tottenham’s response to the news was: “We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible. That’s all everyone should be focusing on.”

It’s believed his preferred destination is Old Trafford and The Peoples Person covered seven reasons why he could force a move there.



