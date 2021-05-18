Manchester United’s draw with Fulham proof of an attitude problem

Manchester United fans were finally let back into Old Trafford for the first time this season and unfortunately, they weren’t treated to a classic at all.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could only draw in their low-key fixture vs Fulham, with the tie ending 1-1 after some disappointing play.

Edinson Cavani scored a wonder goal to give United the lead but unfortunately, the team’s relaxed attitude saw the London side find their way back into the game.

Solskjaer tried to motivate his players by claiming he hasn’t settled on a final eleven for the Europa League final but apparently it wasn’t enough.

Those who could have had the chance to impress failed to take their chance and it’s likely most fans could guess who will start vs Villareal.

10 – Manchester United have dropped 10 points from winning positions at Old Trafford this season – their highest ever such total at home in a Premier League campaign. Issue. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 18, 2021

The Manchester United players have more or less switched off since securing second place all but mathematically.

Harry Maguire’s absence through injury has also been a cause for why Solskjaer’s men lost in back-to-back matches vs Leicester City and Liverpool as well as a draw vs Fulham now.

What makes the above stat even worse is the fact United have one of the best comeback records ever and certainly the best during this season.



