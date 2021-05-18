Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies Edinson Cavani extension will affect transfer plans

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indirectly discussed a potential move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane after denying Edinson Cavani’s extension will affect any plans for a striker.

The legendary Norwegian was said to be keen on a forward this summer, particularly Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but after the experienced Uruguayan extended his stay, many claimed the plans have changed.

The new main target returned to being Jadon Sancho as the need for a right-winger became more obvious once again.

The talented Englishman is also more available than Haaland and so fans felt it was the transfer that was more realistic.

However, Kane has made himself available after announcing a desire to leave Spurs but some questioned whether there’s room for him at United given Cavani’s extension.

Solskjaer on whether Cavani's extension means they won't sign a striker: "No. Course I can’t say that. Yeah, Edi signed but how many good strikers have we had? I can’t say we’re not signing a striker because we’re building towards a better squad." #MUFC — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) May 18, 2021

Solskjaer’s response is reminiscent of Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to sign Robin van Persie from Arsenal despite having plenty of strikers in the squad.

At the time, some fans questioned whether there would be room for the prolific Dutchman and although it was somewhat valid, he ended up being the reason why the club won their last Premier League trophy.

Players with quality like Kane can not be passed up on and room can always be made for them, the problem is actually getting the transfer over the line.



