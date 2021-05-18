Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends strong message to returning Manchester United fans

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took advantage of the fans returning to Old Trafford to send them a strong message.

His players failed to defeat Fulham, drawing 1-1 only due to an Edinson Cavani wondergoal and supporters were certainly disappointed.

United have not yet secured second place but the players appeared to have turned off already, perhaps focussing on the Europa League instead.

The attitude is definitely a concern for fans as they were hoping the team would end the season with a winning momentum to head into the final in good form.

Solskjaer wasted no time in sugarcoating his words or claiming the season is a success, instead reminding everyone more progress is still required.

🗣️ Ole Gunnar Solskjær to Fans at Old Trafford: “I know we’re not where we want to be the league but hopefully we can bring a trophy back next week.” [@Ankaman616] pic.twitter.com/HEbuTkAXAV — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 18, 2021

Even if second place is secured but the Europa League trophy isn’t secured, fans may feel the season wasn’t good enough all things considered.

Manchester United have long needed some silverware and supporters are getting impatient, particularly since the team has gotten close at times.

Solskjaer has never been shy of demanding more from his players so there’s no doubt they know that second place is not good enough and that they should be challenging for every trophy possible.

Hopefully with a few smart purchase over the summer United can continue their progress and not regress as they did when Jose Mourinho led them to second place in the past.



