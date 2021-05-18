Player ratings: Man United 1-1 Fulham – fans back, but players’ heads elsewhere

Manchester United limped to a totally uninspiring 1-1 draw with Fulham in their final home the Premier League tie this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – Fumbled a couple and got away with being beaten at his near post. Couldn’t do much about the goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4 – Poor, poor match from Spider. So poor going forward and what was he doing for the goal?

Axel Tuanzebe 7 – United’s best defender on the night.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Awful mistake in the first half and a generally bad day for the Swede.

Luke Shaw 5 – Has been brilliant all season but has faded badly in last 2/3 games. It’s a worry for the Europa League final.

Scott McTominay 5 – Looked a little better in the first half than of late, but poor in the second following what looked like an injury.

Fred 4 – Not good enough.

Mason Greenwood 4 – Didn’t look interested tonight. Very disappointing from Mason.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Was one of the few players who seemed to be trying.

Paul Pogba 4 – Another one who looked disinterested. Where is the pride in playing for Manchester United, the desire to entertain the fans?

Edinson Cavani 8 – Brilliant, brilliant goal that lit up the evening and deserved better around him – again.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 5 – Didn’t add anything positive

Amad 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.



