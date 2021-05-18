Sky Sports: Dean Henderson could leave Manchester United this summer

Deam Henderson could be tempted away from Manchester United this summer if he does not receive assurances that he will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice goalkeeper next season, according to Sky Sports News.

The 24-year-old has replaced David de Gea as the club’s first-choice keeper this season, making 40 appearances in all competitions in contrast to the Spaniard’s 34.

However, following Solskjaer’s decision to leave Henderson out of the starting XI in games against Leicester City and Fulham, some questions are emerging over the pecking order between the sticks for the next campaign.

According to Sky Sports News, Henderson could be tempted to leave Old Trafford if he is not guaranteed a regular spot in the Man United team for next season.

The report states that Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Chelsea have exhibited an interest in Henderson, whose promotion to the starting XI in March provoked an impressive run of one Premier League defeat in nine games.

Although it would seem as if Solskjaer has already earmarked Henderson as his next goalkeeper – England manager Gareth Southgate also seems keen to include him in his long-term plans – the report claims that United are yet to make a final call on their number one for the 2021-22 campaign.