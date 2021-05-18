Video: Harry Maguire’s Manchester United season in doubt

A video has emerged of Manchester United star Harry Maguire and it’s safe to say it doesn’t look all too good for his chances to get fit before the season ends.

The club captain has missed all three of the team’s past three games and it’s safe to say he’s been missed as they lost twice and drew once.

United’s end to the season has been rather poor but fans have remained patient in the hopes that the team will still show up for the Europa League final.

Maguire is undoubtedly crucial to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and so his fitness or lack thereof will definitely impact the result whether directly or indirectly.

The towering defender isn’t just in a race with time to get fit for the Red Devils but also for the England senior team.

Can Harry Maguire play in a European Final in 8 days time? pic.twitter.com/zpuTuJdme6 — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) May 18, 2021

There has been some debate over who deserves to takeover from Maguire and partner Victor Lindelof, with the battle being between Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Neither player has been a true regular of late but given how the latter featured today vs Fulham, it’s likely he will play in the final.

Many are expecting the team to play vs Wolves at the weekend will be a rotated side as Solskjaer attempts to keep his players fresh.

That would mean whoever featured tonight is likely to feature in the final, though it’s safe to say nothing is set in stone either.



