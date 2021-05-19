Fabrizio Romano confirms Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United target Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The sensational Englishman has numerous top European clubs keen on his signature as adding his type of firepower would be invaluable.

United were believed to be keen on signing a striker before Edinson Cavani extended his stay and while it isn’t a priority anymore, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did confirm it doesn’t rule out bringing someone in.

Kane is said to have a preference to remain in England so naturally, Chelsea, Manchester City and the Red Devils were drawn up as his options.

Fans have been debating who he would prefer to go to most and Romano has cleared up just who is most interested in him.

Harry Kane desire to leave Tottenham is confirmed. He’s NOT handed in a transfer request but he hopes to find a solution.#THFC position: NO intention to sell Kane. Kane would refuse a new contract, as of today. Man City are seriously interested, planning to open talks. #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2021

Romano has more or less confirmed what The Times report which is that Kane’s preferred destination is City, though he does love the idea of returning Manchester United to Premier League glory.

It’s difficult to see how he can leave without forcing a transfer and submitting a transfer request as Tottenham Hotspur are notoriously stubborn in letting stars go.

Romano refusing to mention whether United or Chelsea or even anyone else is seriously interested in Kane is rather surprising and suggests they are only keeping an eye from a distance.



