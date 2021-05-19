Fabrizio Romano delivers the latest on Manchester United target Raphael Varane

Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Real Madrid star Raphael Varane as the main target for the centre-back position.

The transfer won’t be a straightforward one but it does look quite achievable considering all the factors that could go in the legendary Norwegian’s favour.

Varane’s contract runs out next summer and he’s so far refused to renew his current deal because he’s not happy with Madrid’s offer.

Zinedine Zidane’s uncertain future is said to also play a part in the French defender’s considerations over his future.

The cut-price fee and the chaos at Madrid suggests the Red Devils might have an actual chance to sign Varane if everything goes smoothly.

🗞️ Varane is the main name on the list of #mufc. They are waiting to see what happens with Varane and with Zidane, which could be really important in determining Varane's future. Koundé is also a name appreciated by #mufc. Keep an eye on him. [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 19, 2021

This uncertainty with Varane is something SportWitness have claimed as well, as they report he’s not clear about his future and this could be the week he says goodbye to Madrid.

As much as Manchester United are keen on Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, his situation is far more complicated and the fee they’re asking for makes it incredibly difficult.

The young Frenchman’s deal runs out in 2024 and so the Spanish side are in a strong position to demand a high fee this summer transfer window.



