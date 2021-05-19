Luke Shaw reaches out to help desperate Manchester United fan

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Luke Shaw has leapt to the defence of a fan who allegedly faces a massive ban from the club after throwing a green and gold scarf onto the pitch.

The two colours are synonymous with the club’s history and many supporters use it to symbolise their desire to get the Glazer family out of the club.

United fans returned to Old Trafford for the first time this season and many used it as an opportunity to continue protests aimed at the club’s ownership.

The Glazer family have been in the spotlight of late after the collapse of the European Super League and it reminded supporters why they’ve hated them all along.

Shaw was among the players who started the clash vs Fulham and went a step further than just welcoming fans back to Old Trafford.

The exchange of Tweets is referring to this video below where Shaw can be seen catching a gold and green scarf thrown directly at him.

Shaw’s response led to many fans praising him as it is quite surprising to see a player stick their neck out for a fan, especially at a sensitive time like this.

The Old Trafford hierarchy probably wouldn’t be too pleased with him protecting someone who’s directly opposing them but time will tell if everyone gets away with the incident without a scratch.


