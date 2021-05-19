Manchester United meet Bruno Fernandes agent to discuss new contract

Manchester United representatives plan to meet with Bruno Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho to discuss a new contract for the midfielder, according to reports from Portugal.

The 26-year-old was named Man United’s official Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for a second year running ahead of the club’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Fernandes, who cost United £48m back in January 2020, has claimed 40 goals and 25 assists in 79 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, his agent is in Manchester this week to sit down with United to discuss terms of a new and improved contract for his star client.

It has been suggested that United plan to offer Fernandes doubled wages in recognition of his talismanic influence on the team since joining the club, taking his wage to around £200,000 a week.

Fernandes, although only 18 months into a five-year deal, will nonetheless expect reassurances over the club’s roadmap to closing the gap with Manchester City. Beyond the technical brilliance, aggression, and serenity in front of goal, he is a man of high standards – someone who will not hesitate to look elsewhere if he is not convinced of his club’s intentions to notably improve its starting XI.