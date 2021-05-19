Manchester United plot summer bid for Southampton striker Danny Ings

Manchester United have pinpointed Southampton striker Danny Ings as a target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old, following several years mired by injury, enjoyed an excellent 2019-20 season, scoring 22 Premier League goals, and has scored 12 in the league this season.

Despite securing a contract extension for Edinson Cavani last week, Man United are likely to nonetheless seek reinforcements for the striker position over the summer.

And according to The Telegraph, United view Ings as a suitable candidate and have made inquiries to Southampton about the Englishman, who has one year left on his current contract at St. Mary’s.

The Saints have sat down for talks with Ings regarding an extension, but no agreement has been reached as of yet. United’s thinking will be that moving to sign Ings this summer will force Southampton’s hand, making them sell him off ahead of the 2021-22 season as opposed to losing him for free next year.

Which is good thinking. United fans will be glad to see their club continuing to pursue a striker. Losing Cavani to injury for a considerable period of time – as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did this season – and having no striker to fall back on next season would be a hilariously bad set of circumstances, leaving United with precious little quality in the box.

Ings, to use the old expression, knows where the goal is – and that’s good enough for a second-choice striker.