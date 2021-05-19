Manchester United preparing lucrative wage offer for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman

Manchester United plan to tempt Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman away from the Allianz Arena with a wage package of £10m a year, according to reports from Germany.

The 24-year-old, whose contract with Bayern expires in the summer of 2023, is said to be demanding a wage far higher than what the Bundesliga club is willing to sanction.

United, on the other hand, are in the market for a young right-sided attacker with experience playing at the top level, and Coman – who scored Bayern’s winner in their Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain last season – certainly fits the bill.

According to German media outlet SportBILD, United are said to be prepared to offer Coman a wage of £10m, which is close to what he currently earns in Germany.

It appears as if United, in one way or another, are prepared to spend big on a young right-sided attacker with dazzling close control, although most reports suggest the man they are looking for – or boy, really – is Jadon Sancho, whose links with Old Trafford have not disappeared since last summer.

That said, United may well feel like they could get a sweeter deal if they hold out to secure Coman, whose transfer fee will be nowhere near the £80m being demanded for Sancho due to the Frenchman only having two years left on his contract.

United may well be prepared to pay a hefty wage and a modest fee, rather than break the bank on Sancho, who is not – it should be pointed out – as proven at the top level as Coman.