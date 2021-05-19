Manchester United preparing lucrative wage offer for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman

by Leo Nieboer
Manchester United plan to tempt Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman away from the Allianz Arena with a wage package of £10m a year, according to reports from Germany.

The 24-year-old, whose contract with Bayern expires in the summer of 2023, is said to be demanding a wage far higher than what the Bundesliga club is willing to sanction.

United, on the other hand, are in the market for a young right-sided attacker with experience playing at the top level, and Coman – who scored Bayern’s winner in their Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain last season – certainly fits the bill.

According to German media outlet SportBILD, United are said to be prepared to offer Coman a wage of £10m, which is close to what he currently earns in Germany.

It appears as if United, in one way or another, are prepared to spend big on a young right-sided attacker with dazzling close control, although most reports suggest the man they are looking for – or boy, really – is Jadon Sancho, whose links with Old Trafford have not disappeared since last summer.

That said, United may well feel like they could get a sweeter deal if they hold out to secure Coman, whose transfer fee will be nowhere near the £80m being demanded for Sancho due to the Frenchman only having two years left on his contract.

United may well be prepared to pay a hefty wage and a modest fee, rather than break the bank on Sancho, who is not – it should be pointed out – as proven at the top level as Coman.

