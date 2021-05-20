Manchester United have no problems with Nemanja Matic departure

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offload Nemanja Matic after interest in him continues to grow.

The experienced Serbian is arguably the club’s only defensive-minded midfielder but his appearances have been fairly limited.

Matic is behind the likes of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred in the pecking order and it’s safe to say his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

The former Chelsea man still has two years left to his deal in a contract that left many fans scratching their heads over.

At 32 years old, his career is on the decline and it’s difficult to see him fighting his way back into the starting XI regularly.

According to Sport Witness, Matic’s low price tag makes him a ‘priority’ for Roma, who are on a tight budget this summer.

It’s believed he would cost under €10m and the Red Devils have ‘no problem’ with letting him go, making it a seemingly straightforward transfer.

Although it might not be a problem, especially since getting his wages off would help, the club would need to replace him.

McTominay and Fred are hard workers who battle for every ball but it wouldn’t be wrong to say neither are a true natural defensive midfielder.

Neither player is a good playmaker either and that means Manchester United need to bring in someone who is a little bit of both.

It’s understood the club want someone in that mould either way but perhaps Matic’s potential departure will either speed that up or make the club buy a second midfielder.

Jose Mourinho is the manager at Roma for the next season and when he did arrive at United all those years ago, he brought along his trusted midfielder with him so a repeat isn’t impossible.



