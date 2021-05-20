Manchester United show interest in signing Eduardo Camavinga



Real Madrid are no longer the only team interested in signing the talented young French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. with other irons in the fire such as Kylian Mbappe, the Spanish giants may be balking at the rumoured £50 million price tag.

In recent weeks, Manchester United have shown interest in the Rennes 18-year-old who only has one year remaining on his contract.

According to the latest report in The Mirror, United have joined Arsenal in inquiring about the player, whose agent is Englishman Jonathan Barnett.

Camavinga is a box to box midfielder who covers ground well and tackles strongly for his age. He is also capable of quick feet and dribbling skills to create space.

Having been called up to the French senior national team last year, he recently became the youngest player to represent and score for France in over 100 years.

His average passing percentage stat per game is 89%, while he makes 2.6 tackles.

Barnett spoke recently of the player to The Athletic, saying, ‘his character is amazingly strong. He is not your average 18-year-old. Playing in front of 100,000 people is not going to scare him. He’s a lovely boy and I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

The agent also mentioned that he is ready for the Premier League.

Having narrowly missed out on signing Jude Bellingham last year, who opted for Borussia Dortmund, United may now look to fill that hole in the squad with the similarly talented and young Camavinga.

It is clear that the Reds are looking for midfield reinforcements.

For United, who have also been linked to West Ham’s Declan Rice, Camavinga may represent better value in the longer term while also perhaps offering a little more going forward than Rice.

One thing is certain, with the help of recently appointed technical and sporting directors, Darren Fletcher and John Murtough respectively, United must have an exceptional summer transfer window if they are to get closer to closing the gap on Manchester City and winning the Premier League.

