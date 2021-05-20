Manchester United weigh up Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho interest

written by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on whether to focus their efforts on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane or Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen on the latter but the former’s sudden availability has sparked debates worldwide.

There are fans who believe Sancho addresses a wider gap in the squad and starting XI as well as having more to offer over a longer period of time.

Others feel Kane would guarantee goals and a talent such as his doesn’t become available all too often.

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell and well-respected journalist Andy Mitten, it seems the Red Devils know just who to go for.

What’s arguably more interesting than the club feeling he’s a better fit is that £80m is roughly what Dortmund want in the first place.

This should mean the transfer has no real reason to not go through other than Manchester United monumentally screwing it up.

One potential way that could happen is if the club fail to make the move for Sancho early as it’s understood Dortmund want any potential deal to happen as soon as possible.

This is so they have time to bring in a replacement without being pressured into making mistakes later on in the transfer window.

It would be easy to imagine this would be part of the famous gentleman’s agreement they have with Sancho.


