Top clubs eye up potential Dean Henderson purchase

New uncertainty over Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation has emerged as Dean Henderson is reportedly on the wish list of two new clubs.

The young Englishman has been battling David de Gea over the number one spot all season long and there have been suggestions he’s won the role.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to keep playing the experienced Spaniard in the Europa League and even rotating him in the Premier League of late has seen fans question what’s going on.

While Henderson looked to have overtaken De Gea in the past, it now seems to be a little more equal, leading to new reports emerging.

The two goalkeepers are certainly of Premier League quality and Solskjaer has a big call to make this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the club privately admit they can’t have both Henderson and De Gea next season and the former will have a discussion over his future in the next two weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund was said to be keen on his signature in the past and it’s now believed AC Milan and Chelsea have joined the race.

There’s no doubt Henderson won’t accept a backup role next campaign so it’s likely he will leave if Solskjaer opts to keep De Gea as his first-choice.

There are cases to be made for either goalkeeper and it’s safe to say no fan is envious of the legendary Norwegian.

De Gea is a proven top goalkeeper despite his weaknesses and if he’s shown some faith and confidence then perhaps he can regain his best form.

Henderson is without a doubt the future of the club and letting him leave for a 30-year-old who’s on too high of a wage package does not look well for the long-term.

There are no guarantees the former can prove his worth once more whereas no one can be certain the latter will definitely fulfil his potential.



