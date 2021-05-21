Fabrizio Romano confirms Jadon Sancho asking price set by Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell Jadon Sancho for around £80 million this summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The England international was Manchester United’s top transfer priority last summer but Dortmund were demanding in excess of £100 million and United angered them by being too slow to come to the negotiating table.

The Bundesliga side clearly want Sancho’s future decided ahead of the Euros this summer and Romano claims that they have set a much more realistic price this time around.

‘Borussia Dortmund position is clear. Sancho will be able to leave the club this summer if an important bid arrives – bit less than €100m,’ the expert said this morning.

‘Man United are interested in signing Sancho but no official talks/bid yet – it’s still an “open race”.’

The phrase ‘bit less than €100m’ – which is currently £86.54 million – suggests that BVB are willing to deal at around £80 million.

However, United’s negotiators are notoriously penny-pinching and game-playing and will almost certainly now come in much lower.

Reports emerged a few weeks ago that United were planning to bid at half of last season’s asking price, which would put their opening bid in the region of £50 – £60 million.

The gap could be bridged with target-based bonus payments, but this was an area that Dortmund were reluctant to enter last time around.

However, United must feel they are in a stronger position this summer and if a compromise of around £75 million plus bonuses can be agreed it would represent excellent business for the Red Devils.

One potential curveball could come from the West End of London, as The Sun claims that Chelsea are preparing to challenge United for Sancho’s signature and are preparing an £80 million bid.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a great admirer of the young winger and a bidding war between the clubs would return all the advantage back to Dortmund in this long and drawn out saga.