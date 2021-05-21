Manchester United set €20 million price tag for Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot is facing an uncertain future approaching the summer transfer window as Manchester United look to sell some of their on-loan army this term.

Many people including AC Milan fans have been speculating what will be happening with Dalot and finally, we are beginning to see some interest from top European clubs for the full-back.

The Portuguese defender, who has yet to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the manager arrived at the club, was sent out on loan this season as he appears to be out of the gaffer’s plans for United.

According to Sports Witness, Sky Sports journalist Emanuele Baiocchini recently arrived with some news that the Red Devils are demanding €20m for a permanent move away from the club.

Its already known to the media that Milan are currently not ready to make a move for Dalot while the asking price remains what it is.

This comes after news that Milan will be going after other targets including on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, whose season-long deal has an option to buy attached to it.

Sports Witness further explain that the Milan News website has brought forward a list of suitable clubs for Dalot or clubs that are interested in signing him.

Napoli and Roma are two that are mentioned and the two Italian clubs are believed to be interested and currently looking at all aspects of the deal.

Roma have recently announced Jose Mourinho, who initially bought Dalot for United from Portuguese club Porto, will be joining them as manager next season.

The full-back has had a successful loan spell at Milan, breaking into the first team and scoring 2 goals in all competitions this season.

Milan’s final game of this season takes place this upcoming Sunday at which point the club are likely to make a decision, before Dalot’s loan deal expires and he returns to Old Trafford for pre-season.

It is unlikely that any of the clubs rumoured to be interested in Dalot will sign him for such a high asking price, so United will have to cut their price down, or instead, they will face keeping him at Old Trafford for another term.