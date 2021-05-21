Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘hopeful’ that Fred and Scott McTominay make Europa League Final

Manchester United’s Europa League final is just under a week away and with the long-winded season nearly over, they will be hoping that everyone makes it to the final.

However, recent news isn’t good for the midfield duo, Fred and Scott McTominay, who both picked up injuries during the 1-1 draw vs. Fulham on Tuesday.

Both midfielders have featured prominently in most games for United this season and it is clear to see this combination being preferred by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when it comes to the bigger games.

And there is no bigger game than a final, so Solskjaer will be cutting through his paces these next few days hoping and wishing they both make it to Gdansk.

The midfield duo have been crucial to this season’s development, with McTominay recording his best return to date, scoring 7 goals in all competitions. Fred has featured in 47 of this season’s games.

Solskjaer himself provided an update on the midfielders via the Manchester United Official website.

“We have had a couple of players who have got knocks today, with Scott [McTominay] and Fred. So I will see how they are.”

“Unfortunately Scott had to come off and Fred doesn’t look great when he is walking now. But we have got eight days [to the final] and hopefully everyone who was available today will be available.“

The Red Devils also have other doubts for the final with Anthony Martial, Dan James and captain Harry Maguire all currently on the sidelines with injuries.

Martial has not featured for United since the FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Leicester.

With it now being unlikely that ‘McFred’ will feature against Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season, United fans will be looking out for further updates and hoping that they will both make it to the European showdown.

The big match will take place in Gdańsk on May 26th, with United facing Villarreal, who are taking part in their first European final.