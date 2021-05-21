Sergio Romero eyeing move to Juventus once his contract expires



Manchester United’s forgotten goalkeeper Sergio Romero will be leaving the club once his contract expires this summer.

Romero has been a good servant to United, helping them win the Europa League back in 2017 and continuing to stay with the club despite interest from clubs after the final.

Since then he hasn’t featured a lot for the Old Trafford club barring the next Europa League run in the 2019/20 season.

However, he was controversially dropped for the semi-final which United eventually lost and he hasn’t featured since then.

With the arrival of Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United, Romero dropped far behind in the pecking order as even Lee Grant managed to get in ahead of him.

The Argentinian spent the first half of this season de-registered, meaning he couldn’t play in any matches for the club. This was later changed in January as he was included in the squad list because of departures in the winter window.

Romero’s contract is up at the end of the season and he has been looking for a club for some time now.

There are two clubs really interested in #MUFC Sergio Romero. Everton and Juventus. Both of whom have made contact. Juve, at this stage, are looking most likely, but nothing concrete as of yet. They want Sergio to replace Buffon. Roma also has an interest. — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) May 20, 2021

Leah Smith is reporting that Italian giants Juventus are after him after legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced he will be leaving the club.

It would seem that Juventus are currently the most likely to sign Romero, with Everton also making contact with the his representatives.

Romero was also linked with Everton during the previous summer transfer window when Dean Henderson signed his latest contract extension with the club.

The 34-year-old is not the only keeper who looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer, as Joel Pereira’s contract runs out in June with no new deal on the table as of yet.

The clock is now ticking down for the Argentinian as he looks forward to being able to play football again after a season in the wilderness.

