Chelsea leapfrog Manchester United in race for Declan Rice

Manchester United reportedly face stiff competition for one of their main transfer targets of the summer in West Ham star Declan Rice.

The Englishman is believed to be the main man Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants in terms of reinforcing his midfield.

With news of Nemanja Matic potentially departing and rumours of Donny van de Beek being unsettled, it’s possible United will have to reinvigorate the position.

That’s without even mentioning Paul Pogba’s uncertain situation but now, on top of all the chaos within the club, they now have to keep Chelsea at arm’s length.

Many fans feel a midfielder is needed regardless of what happens and many agree the talented Englishman is the man to bring in.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea could use West Ham’s interest in Tammy Abraham to overcome the huge asking price for Rice, which is believed to now be at £90m.

David Moyes will not want to part ways with his best asset and will hope Europa League qualification will convince him to stay.

It’s understood United and City are keen on Rice but his preference to return to Chelsea gives them the edge over their competitors.

Perhaps this difficulty has left Solskjaer to reconsider his options and maybe turn his attentions elsewhere.

There have been suggestions a centre-back is higher up the list and it is probably a position that is easier to recruit in at the moment.

Raphael Varane is said to be the number one name on the list and given his shaky situation at Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane’s potential departure, he may be easier to persuade than Rice.

Nonetheless, the club’s recruitment team certainly have plenty to do in what will be a crucial summer in terms of matching the ambitions for a title.