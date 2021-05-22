Manchester United offer new deal to Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have moved quickly to tie down one of their best, if not the best asset at the club in Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese magician only arrived in January 2020 but a little over a year later, the club were keen to ensure there are no whispers over his future.

Bruno has proved himself to be absolutely talismanic for United and it’s easy to see why they wanted to reassure him quickly.

The goalscoring midfielder has taken the Premier League by storm and has looked like a bargain ever since arriving.

It didn’t take long for him to become a fan-favourite and comparisons to Eric Cantona were made pretty quickly too.

According to Manchester Evening News, Bruno’s agent was keen to find out what the Red Devils’ summer transfer plans were and had a request for a buyout clause to be included immediately reject.

It’s understood the club were keen to reward the former Sporting Lisbon man for his fine form and despite there still being four years left on his old contract, they chose to double his wages to £200k per week.

It would be safe to say the wages mentioned in the report seem to be a fairer reward as there’s no way a player of his quality should be on just £100k, especially considering how some of his teammates are on more despite featuring less.

Signing him at £100k a week made sense as there were no guarantees Bruno was going to be a success at Old Trafford, even if he was famous in Portugal.

Now that the risk of giving him a pay raise has reduced, it makes sense to tie him down properly.

It wouldn’t have been difficult for Bruno to stir up trouble over low pay had he wanted to but this way, that problem can be ruled out early.

Now that his future is secure, Manchester United can now focus on building their team around him and ensuring they surround him with more quality players.