Brandon Williams still wanted by Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl confirms

Southampton are still keen to sign Manchester United’s Brandon Williams, according to local paper Hampshire Live.

The Saints have been interested in Williams for some time after he burst onto the scene in 2019/20, playing an incredible 42 games in his first season for the senior side.

However, with Luke Shaw, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order this term, the versatile defender has only played 18 times, with only four starts across all competitions.

And Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes that now could be the time to persuade the 20-year-old to make the switch in the opposite direction to Shaw’s 2014 move.

‘He is an interesting player and a good player, yes,’ Hasenhuttl admitted.

‘As Olé [Gunnar Solskjaer] said, he does not think that a lot of players will leave his club so we keep on going!’

The England Under-21 international is valued at only £9 million by Transfermarkt, but it is likely that United would be looking for more.

There is usually a premium on English players and on home-grown talent.

A natural right-back, Williams covered well for Luke Shaw on the left last season as the senior player suffered a number of injuries.

However, despite becoming a fan-favourite due to his marauding charges down the wing, Williams obviously did not do enough to impress Solskjaer, who brought in Telles in the summer.

Opportunities could then have arisen this season back over on the right as cover for Wan-Bissaka but these have proven to be few and far between, with the former Crystal Palace man avoiding injury for all but two games this season and putting in 53 appearances for the Reds.

This has left Williams in limbo and as a result, a move to the south coast could be an excellent move for him this summer.