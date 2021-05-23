Juan Mata opens up on his Manchester United future

Manchester United star Juan Mata has revealed his thoughts on his future with the club following the win over Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men did enough to get by their opponents, claiming victory with a 2-1 scoreline thanks to goals from Anthony Elanga and the experienced Spaniard.

It was the young prospect’s first goal for United and potential Mata’s last as he netted cooly from the penalty spot to give his side the lead.

The former Chelsea man’s contract runs out this summer and there have been no real signs it will be extended.

Mata has featured for the Red Devils only sparingly and it’s safe to say fans won’t feel strongly whether he stays or goes.

Juan Mata on his future: "I don't know. We have a very important game in three days which is where my mind is at the moment, but I still feel I can play good football and give a lot to the team and for many years enjoy playing football like today." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 23, 2021

Mata has certainly made it clear his preference but has also left it up to the club to decide whether to keep hold of him or not.

There have been rumours he could return to Spain if his contract isn’t extended, though it will likely be for a mid-table or lower side.

If Mata is comfortable with playing a bit-part role next season then keeping his experience in a young side might be a good thing.

However, some fans have rightly argued that his spot in the squad could go to an upcoming youngster instead.

It’s also understood his wages are a little on the high end so if he does stay, it should only be on a low wage package.

There’s an argument to be made that he doesn’t suit Solskjaer’s pacy, direct attacking style but he has shown moments of quality this season.

Solskjaer later added: