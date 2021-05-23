Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on Anthony Elanga

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reserved special praise for Anthony Elanga after his goalscoring performance vs Wolves.

The young prospect repaid the faith shown in him as he was handed a start in the final fixture of the Premier League campaign.

It’s not the first time Elanga played for United but fans absolutely loved seeing him score a fantastic goal for his first for the club.

The dazzling winger ironically scored a bullet header that flew past Wolves’ Rui Patricio, although he did have chances before to score more.

The future looks bright for Elanga and Solskjaer has put a lot of faith in him, encouraging him to meet his full potential.

OGS on Anthony Elanga: "Has enormous potential. He is a lad who wants to learn. Works really hard. Has pace and directness. Right footed but equally as good on his left. Future is bring. I know I can trust him to keep his feet on the ground and make the most of his talent." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 23, 2021

The best part of Solskjaer’s quote is Elanga’s work rate and willingness to learn as these two qualities are the ones that will take him to the top.

Too many times in the past, young footballers with lots of promising potential have fallen through the gaps due to their lack of desire to take advice on board or work hard for their success.

It’s not a habit Elanga will want to fall into and it’s interesting to see Solskjaer claim it’s not something he expects from the player.

There’s certainly room for the teenager in the first team squad if he takes his chance, as the options on the wing are a little light.

Even if Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho comes in, there will still be minutes available to hand to him.

However, the more likely scenario is that Elanga is sent on loan, hopefully successfully, and returns to United a more developed player.