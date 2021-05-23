Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helps Manchester United keep up remarkable record

Manchester United fans will be pleased with the way their club ended the campaign but they will be even happier about how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued a proud tradition.

The legendary Norwegian has insisted he always keeps the club’s long-term future in mind when making decisions and it’s safe to say he’s proven that so far in his tenure.

One of the best ways he’s done that is in his faith with United’s youngsters, consistently handing out debuts regardless of the occasion.

Supporters consider that to be a crucial part of the club’s history and will be thoroughly pleased Solskjaer is protecting that part of it.

Anthony Elanga manged to grab his first goal in the 2-1 win vs Wolves but the match also saw the likes of Will Fish and Hannibal Mejbri make their debuts too.

Will Fish at 18 years,3 months and 6 days becomes the 243rd Manchester United player to graduate from the Academy into the first team…a British record…seven Academy players on the pitch now…50% of all #mufc players since 1939 have come through the youth system! 👏 — The MUFC Academy 🐝 (@mrmujac) May 23, 2021

50% is an absolutely ridiculous record especially when considering it hasn’t dropped during Manchester United’s most successful periods in their history.

The match wasn’t comfortably won vs Wolves when Solskjaer decided to throw Fish and Mejbri onto the field either and so it shows his faith in them to handle the occasion.

Both players are expected to have bright futures at the club too, particularly the latter who has consistently impressed in the youth levels this season.

Mejbri was due to make his debut earlier on in the campaign but missed out after picking up a knock.

Solskjaer kept his promise to play the young midfielder once he’s fit again and did that in the final game of the Premier League.

The Red Devils will likely go full strength vs Villareal in the Europa League final on Wednesday so it was the perfect time to give some players some minutes too.