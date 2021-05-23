Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushing for Harry Kane transfer to Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing the Manchester United board to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to The Times.

The 27-year-old has set the football world abuzz this week after publicly admitting that he wants to leave Spurs and that he intends to discuss the situation with the Lilywhites’ chairman, Daniel Levy.

Levy, for his part ‘has privately told counterparts that England captain Kane, who has 22 goals and 13 assists in one of his best Premier League seasons to date, is simply not for sale,’ The Athletic claimed yesterday.

‘Those working on the belief that such a stance is simply a negotiation tactic, however, feel a £120 million package, plus add-ons, would facilitate a move.’

And according to The Times, that posse of admirers includes the United boss, who is ‘pushing United to exploit Kane’s decision to exit Tottenham … Solskjaer wants Kane or Haaland.’

Two huge names, two huge price tags. But whilst, with an entry point of €150 million, Borussia Dortmund look almost certain to have priced the Norwegian out of any deal with any club, remarkably Levy is starting to look like the more reasonable negotiator.

‘The Glazers have allowed preliminary work to be done on signing Kane. Besides a pay rise Levy is unlikely to match, United are understood to have offered to compensate Kane for lost loyalty bonuses should he be forced to formally request a transfer,’ The Times states, echoing claims made in the Transfer Window Podcast the day before (via The Express).

‘United are prepared to compensate him for that loss of earnings in a signing-on fee which could be paid over the length of his contract and obviously he would expect and will be offered around twice his current deal at Tottenham,’ the podcast’s Ian McGarry claims.

‘Not only would he be earning more but he would get some compensation fee for the wages he gives up should he need to force his way out of Tottenham.’

‘That could be a very powerful way of doing things for Kane because he’s risked a lot making it public, with regards to his desire to leave Spurs.’

There is enough in these stories to believe that United are at least trying to make this Kane deal happen, but neighbours Manchester City are still believed to be Kane’s destination of choice.

The England man has been quoted as saying he’d love to play alongside Kevin de Bruyne, is a huge admirer of Pep Guardiola and The Daily Star claims that City already approached Levy about a potential transfer back in January.

Guardiola, in turn, has mostly thrown cold water over any suggestions of a move for the Spurs man and it would certainly represent a huge shift in the Citizens’ normal transfer policy – both age wise and price wise – were they to go for him.

It is also unclear as to whether Sheikh Mansour would follow United’s lead in offering to double Kane’s salary and compensating him for his loss of earnings for putting in a formal transfer request.

Does this all mean that there is a real chance that Harry Kane could be a Man United player next season? Yes, it does. How great is that chance? Well, it’s safe to say it’s not one to put your house on at the moment.