Paul Pogba’s brother says Man United star will hopefully sign for FC Barcelona

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias says the player’s future will only be decided after Wednesday’s Europa League final against Villareal.

With one year left on his contract, the 28-year-old’s ‘will-he, won’t-he leave United’ story has dragged on for over a year.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, previously said that the World Cup winner was unhappy at Manchester United but rumours have subsequently circulated that he is more settled.

Last week, there were reports of a £400,000 per week deal in the offing that would keep Pogba at Old Trafford for most of his senior career. Reports differed as to whether that £400,000 was Raiola’s demand or United’s offer.

But now, brother Mathias has set the cat among the pigeons again by suggesting that Paul is eyeing a move to FC Barcelona.

‘Once he wins the Europa League, then we will talk [about his future],’ Mathias told Spanish TV show El Chiringuito (via The Mirror).

‘I don’t know anything but I’m with you, I would sign tomorrow if that was the question,’ he said.

‘Hopefully he will sign for Barca.’

Comments such as these can be interpreted as innocent speculation or a message in a bottle from the United man, who tends to stay tight-lipped and let those around him do his talking for him.

If Pogba does not sign a new contract at United this summer, the club will either have to sell him or face losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, is adamant that his player is not for sale.

‘No, of course not,’ the boss replied when asked if he would be sold.

‘I have always said with Paul that I enjoy managing him, I enjoy coaching him, I enjoy talking to him and I also enjoy challenging him because he is a winner.

‘He wants to be better and that’s why he listens. You can see he’s enjoying himself here as well.

‘He has a smile on his face. It’s important we treat each other with respect and I try to treat everyone with the same amount of respect.

‘But there are some players you have known since they were young lads and that’s the case with Paul: the longer you have known them the easier it is to have a bond with them.’